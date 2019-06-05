Accommodation crisis hit Nigerian Maritime University

…99% staff and students affected.

By Oko Ebuka

The Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State is in deep accommodation crisis as over 99 per cent of the school including lecturers and 1,400 students are affected.

A source close to the management revealed to Vanguard Maritime Report that the main campus at Okerekoko currently do not have any project going on there while the take-off campus at Kurute does not have what it takes to accommodate the students and staff of the institution.

The source also reported that the female lecturers are sharing rooms with female students while the male lecturers are sleeping in their offices and the students don’t have any place to sleep and those who have money to rent private accommodation because there are none to rent.

“As I speak to you now lecturers are sleeping in their offices, in lecture halls female lecturers are sleeping in female hostels. The students don’t have accommodation apart from the first year, and there are no houses to rent in town even if you have your money, and the population keeps increasing” the source said.

The source calls on the present administration to find a lasting solution to the problem by signing the proposed bill into law in order to make provisions for the institution to provide accommodation for them.

“Attention of the federal government should be quickly drawn into it so that they will go and find a solution. Don’t also forget that the president refused to sign the bill into law. That is another problem because if that bill was signed into law, they will make provisions for and be able to reach out to those who will be able to provide the accommodation.”

“The project was started by Goodluck Jonathan’s administration and this present government has not added even a block to the little project done by the PDP government,” the source said.

The source further disclosed that only year one student of the university have accommodation presently and expressed worry that the fresh intake of students later this year will further compound the problem, he concluded.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. (Mrs.) Maureen Ongoebi Etebu was unsuccessful as she neither picked her call nor responded to a text message sent to her on the issue.