Access Bank facilitates capacity training programmes to support SMEs

ACCESS Bank Plc has organised a business club programme to build the managerial capacity of entrepreneurs to the level they can easily succeed in their respective businesses using information technology.

The programme which held recently in Port Harcourt, Rivers State witnessed a lot of small and medium enterprises, SMEs, from all walks of life and it covered topical areas in capacity building.

Speaking at the programme, Head, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, reiterated the commitment of the bank to impact SMEs positively. “It is something we have to do and take as our primary role in the economy, we are providing a lot of benefits targeted at developing the macroeconomic landscape of the country.

“The Access Bank business club is designed for SMEs to meet and network with each other in a relaxed atmosphere outside the banking hall which has significantly helped business owners grow their network whilst increasing the bank’s customer base,” Victor said.

In his keynote address, Information Technology investor, Hyacinth Iheanachor, advised Nigerians entrepreneurs to keep up with changing trends in technological innovation to grow their businesses and to avoid being displaced by “disruptive technology”.

Iheanachor who explained disruptive technology as improved innovation which displaces old ways of doing business said the trend has put many entrepreneurs caught unguarded out of business and misery.

He said, “The commonest experience we can share in Nigeria was the introduction of GSM or mobile phones which almost immediately collapsed the dependence on landlines and analogue phones.’’