A-Ibom TUC new leadership unfolds agenda

By Babatunde Jimoh

UYO—The new chairman of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, in Akwa Ibom State, Dominic Abang, has promised to pursue institutional reforms and union education among members.

Speaking after his election in Uyo, Abang also promised that TUC, under his leadership, will work closely with Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, as one family to promote the welfare of Akwa Ibom State workers.

He said: “Our leadership plan is to embark on aggressive trade union education for our members. Besides Michael Imodu National Institute of Labour Studies, MINILS, we also plan on partnering our sister labour centre, NLC, to utilise the Rain School to bring full benefits of labour education to our executives and members.”

Promising a befitting secretariat for the union, Abang said as an experienced unionist that understands the expectations and plight of members and affiliates, his leadership has to brace up to the challenges of the time.

Speaking at the event, Governor Emmanuel charged the union members to cooperate with the new government, noting that no development can thrive in an atmosphere where there is no cooperation.