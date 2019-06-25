2019 UTME: JAMB arrests candidate for dubiously upgrading scores to 290

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Joint Admission and Matriculations Board,JAMB, has apprehended one Adah Eche for dubiously upgrading his scores in the recent Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination from 153 to 290.

The 19 year old candidate was alleged to have engaged the services of some cum men through facebook and whatsapp platforms, having come across an advertisement which read, “Do you want to upgrade your 2019 JAMB results? Is your scores too poor for admission into any of the universities, then contact the following numbers…”.

Eche who fell for the trick quickly contacted the numbers and requested that his scores be upgraded from the original 153 to 200 but they later settled for 290.

After transferring some monies to the fraudsters, he then wrote a letter to the JAMB authority informing them that they made a mistake in his scores earlier released and that his main scores was 290.

He also furnished the JAMB office with copies of the forged results, which upon investigation was found to be fake.

The development then compelled the Register and Chief Executive of JAMB to invite the candidate to come for his admission letting at the headquarters where he was apprehended and paraded before newsmen.

It was also alleged that the candidate’s senior secondary school results were also fake as he could hardly communicate in simple sentences during interogation.

Apart from engaging the services of those that helped him in forging the scores, he was also encouraging other candidates who scored below the cut off marks to upgrade theirs as well in order for them to gain admission.

Details of the transaction and communication with other unsuspecting candidates who were interested in the act were found in his cell phone.

Recall that the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination was marred by malpractices, inspite of measures adopted by JAMB to forestall such practices.

In some instances, a single candidate registered for the examination a record 64 times, a development that led to delays in releasing the results earlier.