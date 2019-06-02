2 ATM customers’ robbers nabbed in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested two suspected members of a syndicate that specialised in robbing people of money withdrawn from Automated Teller Machines, ATM.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated yesterday that “their mode of operations is to lurk around banks, observe those who will withdraw substantial amounts of money, then trace such persons with their standby motorcycle to a convenient area and rob them.

“Luck, however, ran against them when the area commander of Ota, Monday Agbonika, who was on routine patrol with the men of Operation PUFF ADDER sighted the three men on a motorcycle around First Bank area in Ota.

“The Area Commander, who suspected their movement and outlook, asked his men to intercept and search them.

“Having realised that the policemen were after them, they all jumped off the motorcycle and took to their heels, but they were hotly chased and two of them were apprehended, while the third escaped.

“The arrested ones are Ebenezer Olubukola, 30, and Olajide Oladejo, 29. Recovered from them are one locally-made pistol with five live cartridges and a motorcycle with number plates AKM 490 WT.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, for discreet investigation.

“He equally ordered a serious manhunt for the fleeing member of the gang with the view of getting him arrested within the shortest possible time.”