By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

Workers Day: GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to the implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage approved by the federal government.

Speaking during the Workers Day celebration at Asaba, the State capital, Okowa called on workers in the State to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the State for the benefit of all.

He said: “I need to point out that this administration remains sensitive to the plight of our teeming unemployed graduates and this explains why the process is at an advanced stage to recall the new employees who were earlier dropped”.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has commended workers in the state for their dedication, Sacrifice, commitment and support for the state government.

In a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, Oborevwori said: “As we mark yet another Workers’ Day Celebration, I want to implore all workers in Delta State to continue to put in their best in order to move our dear state to enviable height”.

Similarly, former Secretary to Delta State Government and veteran Labour Leader, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, also commended workers for their resilience and commitment to duty despite being subjected to very unfavourable conditions.

Macaulay, in a statement by his Media Assistant, Mr Iteveh Ekpokpobe, said: ”The Nigerian worker is a perfect definition of hard work, resilience and commitment to duty. Over time so much expectations have been placed on him with little or no commensurate incentives.”

On their parts, Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Delta State Chapter, Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku and his Trade Union Congress, TUC counterpart, Comrade Chinedu Nwobodo thanked the Governor for making the payment of workers salaries a priority.

