With you by my side, I am ready for the next …, Osinbajo tells Dolapo

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has told his wife, Dolapo (née Soyode) Osinbajo, that with her by his side, he is ready for the next four years servicing the people of Nigeria.

Osinbajo on his Twitter handle said: Thank you for years past.

Thank you especially for the last four years,

You are my rock.

And with you by my side, I am ready for the next four years of service.

Osinbajo als thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity to assist in the service of the Nigerian people, saying: ‘The call to service is one I take very seriously.

I am thankful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity to assist in the service of the Nigerian people. Together, Nigeria will prevail!

My dear Dolapo, Thank you for years past.

Thank you especially for the last four years,

You are my rock.

And with you by my side, I am ready for the next four years of service. pic.twitter.com/0oP0Bgq7b6 — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) May 29, 2019

The call to service is one I take very seriously. I am thankful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity to assist in the service of the Nigerian people. Together, Nigeria will prevail! pic.twitter.com/xFpk0zVQrj — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) May 29, 2019

Oh give thanks to God for his love endures forever. It was the song on the lips of Dolapo and I at the Presidential Inauguration Interdominational Church Service at the National Christian Centre. pic.twitter.com/gDVYnKCNux — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) May 27, 2019