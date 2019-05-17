Why we launched DAAR Music Global- Tosin Dokpesi, MD, AIT

DAAR Communications PLC, owners of Africa Independent Television, AIT and Raypower, have launched a music label, DAAR Music Global Limited and also unveiled the label’s first artiste, Kanvee Adams, a Liberian.

In a chat with Showtime, the Managing Director, DAAR Communications PLC, Dr. Tosin Dokpesi explained the company’s decision to venture into the music business.

“It’s not something new, we actually started this idea many years back; when I just joined DAAR Communications. We had Benita Okojie; she was one of the first that we produced. Though nothing much could be done at the time. But now, we just felt we’ve had so many music companies come up and we don’t hear about them again. We want to believe that DAAR Communications PLC has been here for years and this is coming up again. By God’s grace, we are prepared. Nowadays we hear people listen to music and complain about lyrics and the founder of the company is particular about what we listen to, even what we play on our stations.

There are times he’s like ‘What is this, what message is there in this music. So I’m sure that whatever artiste we bring on, what they would be playing would be something that would have impact on the society, on the young and old. We’re particular about that to make sure that it’s not just about the rhythm”, she said.

Speaking further, she noted that contrary to public perception, the label is not a subsidiary of DAAR Communications PLC.

“DAAR Music Global is entirely on its own. The name DAAR is there, but it’s not under DAAR Communications, it’s a stand-alone company. We chose the same name because DAAR has the radio, the TV stations. Yes, it’s still coming from the same people but we want this to be on its own. So it’s not registered with the radio or TV but it’s still the same name, DAAR.”