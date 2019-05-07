Why we detain Senator Adeleke – Police

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Police have explained that Senator Ademola Adeleke,who is in its custody,was detained in connection with ongoing criminal investigations touching on his person.



But the police which said the Peoples Democractic Party,PDP governorship candidate in Osun State will be arraigned in a competent court of law today,did not specify the court he would be arrained.

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, in a statement,said: “Senator Adeleke is currently in police custody. He was taken into custody in the evening of today 6th May, 2019 in connection with ongoing criminal investigations touching on his person.

“Meanwhile, in the best tradition of natural justice and fair hearing, he has already been served with the relevant charge sheet containing his alleged offences in the presence of his Attorneys.

“He will be arraigned in a competent court of law tomorrow, 7th May, 2019.”