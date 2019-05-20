Why I suspended Fuji star, Obesere’s installation — Olubadan

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1 has said that the procedure for prescribing and consenting to honourary chieftaincy title holders in Ibadan is too sacrosanct to be bent for anybody.

Oba Adetunji said this when the Fuji Musicians Association executives led by its National President, Alhaji Sikiru Agboola paid him a courtesy visit at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace at the weekend.

He also reacted to a controversy generated by non-installation of Ibadan-born fuji star, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere as Agbaakin Bobagunwa of Ibadanland.

According to the monarch, while Obesere’s nomination was conveyed to him in a letter, he should have appeared in person or by proxy to deepen the discussion on the next line of action by the consenting and prescribed authority before unilaterally announcing Thursday, May 2, 2019, as his chieftaincy installation day in the media.

Oba Adetunji said: “That kind of honorary chieftaincy title is not conferred in Ibadan on Thursdays which he (Obesere) unilaterally fixed by himself without recourse to the Olubadan palace that should have taken into consideration the diary of activities of Olubadan for the day.

“When he came to the palace about five or six days to the proposed installation date with his friends, he reportedly admitted to the error he committed and pleaded for forgiveness.”

Oba Adetunji contended that “nobody in Olubadan palace collected a dime as installation fees from the Ibadan-born fuji music star as being insinuated in some quarters, and that Alhaji Akande Obesere is in a position to confirm or deny it.

He stated that this was the same position he told his emissaries whom he sent to him before and after the installation date that never was. To show that he had been forgiven, I did promise to confer the honourary chieftaincy title on him at a more convenient and acceptable date.

“But I was surprised to read a story, Olubadan cancelled my installation for refusing to call Ijebu-born fuji star. This is untrue, unfair and ungodly. ”