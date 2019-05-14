Why I can never conceive a child – Nse Ikpe-Etim

By Tolulope Abereoje

Award winning Nollywood actress cum movie producer, Nse Ikpe-Etim has shared shocking secrets on why she would never be able to conceive let alone give birth to a child during her lifetime.

She made the revelation on Saturday during an event tagged ‘Conversation with Nse’ at Lekki. According to the Nollywood star, three years ago, she removed her womb because she was diagnosed with Adenomyosis, a condition whereby the inner lining of the uterus breaks through the muscle wall of the uterus.

“I was told I couldn’t have kids and so, I had to have a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) to have a life again and to stop going through what I was going through. I’m literally telling women and men, it really doesn’t matter if you can’t bear children. What really matters is what you would do for the world, for the universe” she said.

Speaking further, she recalled how she battled depression after the removal of the womb to save her life.

“When I was first told by the doctor that I would have to remove my womb to live a normal life, tears dropped and then my husband squeezed my hand. It was reassuring that there was someone there that was telling me that this was a reality, my reality. The ordeal made me fall into depression. I didn’t think there was any point anymore because my society taught me that I have to be a mother to be appreciated and every time I went online, I would have one troll or two saying ‘you never born?’ But I’m thankful that that didn’t break me”, she said.