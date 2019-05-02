Why admission seekers prefer FCFMT — Provost

By Dayo Adesulu

The Provost, Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, Lagos, Captain Sule Abiodun Yussuf has lauded the Federal Government for providing the facilities that has made the institution the best in the country.

Yussuf who disclosed this during the the matriculation of students to the various departments, said that admission to the institution was strictly through the Joint Admission and Matriculation, JAMB.

According to him, those who made the institution their first choice during their UTME, did because of the world class facility in the institution and the remarkable contributions their graduates have made over the years in the field of Marine Technology.

He said: “Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology is the only Marine Institution in the country equipped with modern training facilities, which are GMDSS Simulator, ECDIS Simulator, Rada/ARPA and Firebay, Swimming Pool for Mandatory Courses, LMVS, Complete NAVAIDS for practical training, Mariculture Centre.

“The aforementioned facilities now give power to the college to run STCW Safety Courses. All the departments have been fully staffed with qualified personnel and fully ready to impact relevant skills in the maritime industry.

“All the courses are fully accredited. All the required infrastructure for the outstanding two Programmes of HND are in place for the accreditation.”

Yussuf who is an Alumnus of the institution and now Provost, boosted that any average staff of the college is capable of embarking on fish farming even before retirement as a result of the exposure to the dynamics of fish farming.

He charge the fresher s to seize the opportunity of their admission to be studious, stay out of trouble, adding that any undesirable behaviour would not be tolerated.

Speaking in the same vein, the Chairman, NIOMR/FCFMT Governing Board Hon. Abdulmalik Usman reiterated that the College has trained many Marine and Fisheries experts who are blazing high and contributing their quota to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said: “It is our task as the Governing Board of the Nigeria Institute of Oceanography and Marine Research (NIOMR) /Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, to ensure positive and productive interface between major stakeholders and ensure success in Government’s Agricultural policy for National development.”