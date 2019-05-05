Who is suitable to govern a nation

By Pastor Oloruntimilehin Joshua Daramola

It is imperative to put things in perspectives, so that people can know what the right thing is. The issue is who is to govern a country?

Firstly, anybody aspiring to govern a nation, must possess the following attri-butes:

*Must be honest and a truthful person.

*Must be an impartial per-son, no favoritism.

*Must have the spirit of love.

*Must be patient.

*Ability to mobilize and gather people.

*Must be generous by sow-ing seed.

*Must be an indigene of that country and a serva-nt of God.

These are some of the re-quirements a leader must possess to govern a count-ry. Politicians have no bu-siness governing a nation. Those saddled with the res-ponsibility are kings or mo-narchs because that was how God ordained it before the advent of democracy. Countries under this sys-tem experienced peace and tranquility. Countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and others that are operating monarch-ical form of government are enjoying relative pea-ce. Saudi Arabia, Brunei, Dubai, Oman have kings controlling affairs in their nations.

But in Africa the politic-ians have reduced the influence of kings and tra-ditional rulers in the sche-me of things. They are now at the mercy of politicians in government.

In fact the emergence of these politicians in govern-ment was not devoid of bloodshed, rituals and other devilish acts. Most of them are not honest and truthful. Kings and tradit-ional rulers acquire exper-iences from their domains but a fresh university gra-duate suddenly gets a poli-tical position without exp-erience and the tendency for the person not to govern very well.

Another group of people that can govern a nation well are the servants of God. In the Scripture, servants of God were in charge of governance in their various domains. Abraham, Noah, Samuel and others were in charge of affairs of their people. It was after Samuel that kingship came into exist-ence. Samuel anointed Saul and David king at different times. In fact the servants of God were resp-onsible for appointing kings. Kings were always at the mercy of the ser-vants of God. Any king that was offensive to the servant of God was deth-roned. Some monarchs still exercise authority on some matter that affect the governance of a nat-ion.

The Queen of England still play some roles in the affairs of her nation. I fervently advocate that true servants of God in Nigeria should be courag-eous to show interest in the governing this country. I also believe in no distant time many countries of the world will revert to monarchy.

The Bible has made some clarifications about a King, Psalm 21:1-13: “The king shall have joy in your strength, O LORD; And in your salvation how great-ly shall he rejoice! You have given him his heart’s desire, And have not with-held the request of his lips…” When Kings and servants of God rule nat-ions will experience peace in their countries.

*For further enquiries contact The Omni-potence Mission of God, 2 Oloruntimilehin St, Pipeline, Mosan off Ipaja road, Lagos or call 08023020108; 08058110288; 08023020108, 08058110288. www.facebook.com/pastoroloruntimilehin.