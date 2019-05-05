We’re yet to take a position on NASS leadership – PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said its leadership and elected federal lawmakers have not taken any official position on who to lend support for the position of presiding officers of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The party said its position is predicated on reports in a section of the media suggesting that its members-elect in the House of Representatives have settled for a particular aspirant as the new Speaker.

A statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan read: “The PDP is still consulting with its members-elect and no official position has been taken on the issue, particularly as the positions of presiding officers are not exclusive preserve of the ruling party or any other party for that matter, but a constitutional right of every elected lawmaker in their respective chambers.

“Moreover, the PDP has an array of elected lawmakers, in both chambers, who are eminently qualified and equally popular among their colleagues, across the divide, to hold office as presiding officers of both chambers of the National Assembly, in line with Section 50 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“What is important to Nigerians is the emergence of a purposeful leadership that will ensure accountability and good governance in the polity.

“The PDP, as a party committed to the wellbeing of our nation, will remain focused in our determination to rescue our nation from incompetent system and therefore urges Nigerians to discountenance such reports suggesting that our lawmakers have settled for a particular aspirant for any presiding office in the National Assembly.”