The Kano state Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has reiterated his intention to implement the thirty thousand naira minimum wage to civil servants in the state adding that all necessary arrangements and logistics in implementing the new minimum wage approved by President Mohammad Buhari have been completed.

Ganduje stated this during the Workers Day celebration held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Addressing Labour Unions present at the event, the governor said that his administration is working assiduously to enhance the welfare of civil servants in the state.

The governor also explained that in effort to boost the morale of civil servants, the state government had abolished the dichotomy between degree holders and HND holders working in the state.

In his remark, the chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Kano Chapter, Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir applauded the efforts of Kano state government of enhancing the welfare and working condition of civil servants in the state.

He appealed to the state government to implement payment of allowances for workers of state tertiary institution as is applicable to their colleagues in the federal civil service.

Minjibir urged civil servants in the state to reciprocate government gestures by being commitment to duty, to achieve effective service delivery.

The occasion was graced by labour unions, stakeholders and the general public.

