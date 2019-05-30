Villagers bury man alive for beheading elder brother

By Emma Una

CALABAR – TRAGEDY struck in the village of Liokom in Wanihem community, Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State on Wednesday 29th May when a man allegedly hacked off the head of his elder brother and villagers, in turn, buried him alive in the same grave with his victim.

According to an eye witness Sunday Uloko who resides in the village, the two brothers named Ojemba and Obok had no prior misunderstanding until the incident occurred on Wednesday morning.

“Ojemba is the younger one while Obok is elder. Obok came back from a burial wake keep yesterday morning and his wife gave him some food to eat before going to the farm to stake his yams but while eating Ojemba took the machete which Obok had sharpened to cut yam stakes and from behind dealt three cuts on his brother and removed his head”

He said the wife of the man killed raised an alarm and the villagers gathered and tried to arrest the assailant who bolted to his room threatening that anyone who went close would also receive the same treatment he meted to his brother.

“He went inside his room daring anyone to come close but three young men with odeshi went to his room and dragged him out”

He said after the villagers gathered and had some deliberations they came to the conclusion that it was an abomination and he too should die with his brother.

“They tied his arms and legs and dumped him inside the grave they dug for his brother and placed his brother’s body on his and covered the grave with earth.

“He was begging and shouting that they should have mercy on him but nobody listened and behold their mother died some weeks back”

DSP Irene Ugbo, the Cross River State Police Command Public Relations officer did not pick her calls when contacted.

