Victims of herdsmen attack in Imo revealed, as stakeholders intervene

Owerri—Victims of last Sunday’s herdsmen attack in Imo State have been revealed, just as some heads of various security agencies in the state, yesterday, covertly intervened in the matter with a view to ending the looming crisis.

Also, leaders of Hausa community were making frantic efforts not to allow the situation escalate.

However, at press time, it was not known exactly where the corpse of the victim of herdsmen attack was taken to but an eyewitness told Vanguard that “the body will be deposited in a morgue until this case is over.”

The other person who was also attacked was said to have died from the injuries.

Vanguard had reported that two persons, said to be Hausa, were attacked by suspected herdsmen as they were trying to stop the herders from grazing on a cultivated land along the road linking Toronto and Road Safety Junction in Uratta, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

The incident, which took place at 5:15 a.m.on Sunday turned bloody after one of the herders got angry, rushed off, returned with a gun and shot one of the boys trying to stop them from grazing on the cultivated land. The victim’s brother was attacked with a machete that left him with several cuts.

One of the relatives to the victims said: “This is too much. How can we be killed in this manner? What wrong have we done to deserve this treatment?

“People who are supposed to be our brothers are killing us just because we asked them not to enter into a land that has crops.

“Look at what has happened; they killed our brothers. Is it a crime to stop animals from destroying peoples farm? We saw something that was not good and we condemned it but this one is different.”

Also an eyewitness told Vanguard that “you cannot find grass on the land these herdsmen were entering, only crops.”

“So what it means is that their intention was to make sure their cattle eat up the plants in that land. This is purely wickedness.”