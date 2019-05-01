UNESCO appoints Okebukola member of jury for Kalinga Prize

By Dayo Adesulu

Former Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) and the present Council Chairman, National Open University of Nigeria, Professor Peter Okebukola has been invited by United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, to serve on the jury of the UNESCO Kalinga Prize for the Popularization of Science.

The Kalinga Prize for the Popularization of Science is an award given by UNESCO for exceptional skill in presenting scientific ideas to lay people. It was created in 1950, following a donation from Biju Patnaik, Founder President of the Kalinga Foundation Trust in India.

In 1992, Professor Peter Okebukola became the first African to win the UNESCO Kalinga Prize for the Popularization of Science. You will recall that many of the people who won the Kalinga Prize also won the Nobel Laureate Prize.

In a letter of offer signed by the Assistant Director General of UNESCO, Shamila Nair-Bedouelle to Okebukola that was made available to Vanguard, Okebukola would now serve on the jury of the UNESCO Kalinga Prize for the popularization of Science for the period from 2019 to 2022.

A jury is a sworn body of people convened to render an impartial verdict on who wins the Kalinga Prize award, and there are only six persons in the jury, each represents a region of the world and Okebukola has been appointed to represent Africa continent.

The excerpts: ”On behalf of the Director-General, it is my pleasure to invite you to serve on the jury of the UNESCO Kalinga Prize for the Popularization of Science for the period from 2019 to 2022.

”Created in 1950, the Prize rewards, every two years, the outstanding efforts of a person who has led a distinguished career as a writer, editor, lecturer, radio/television programme director or film producer, and who has popularized science, research and technology for the general public.

”If, as I very much hope, you are able to accept this invitation, please contact the Secretariat of the UNESCO Kalinga Prize.”

The winner will be awarded by the Director-General of UNESCO at an official ceremony during the World Science Forum that will be held in Budapest, Hungary in November 2019. The award consists of a monetary award amounting to US$40,000, an award certificate, and the UNESCO-Albert Einstein silver medal.

The laureate will also receive the Kalinga Chair as established by the Government of India (Department of Science and Technology) which comprises a certificate and cash award of US$5,000. He/she will be invited to travel to India (travel and accommodation will be provided by the Government of India), for a two to four week tour to interact with scientists and science communicators.

He/she will be provided with appropriate facilities to familiarize herself/himself with Indian life and culture, Indian research and educational institutions, and the development of India’s industry and economy. He/she will also be invited to visit Indian universities, and attend meetings within India’s scientific societies, particularly those of the Indian Science Congress Association. While in India, the Prize-winner will be asked to deliver lectures in English, and to take part in meetings in order to present recent progress in science and technology as well as the social, cultural and educational impacts of modern science.