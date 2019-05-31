Turkey offers Nigerian students 90 % scholarship to over 80 govt varsities

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Uludag University, Turkey has entered agreements with Goodmus Learning Centre, Lagos, to facilitate the admission process , with 90 percent scholarship for Nigerian students into about 80 government universities in their country.

Chief Executive Officer, CEO , Goodmus Learning Centre, Badmus Adekunle, who spoke to journalists in Lagos , said that the scholarship became necessary following the bilateral agreements Turkey entered with Nigeria to subsidise educational costs .

He said “This examination enables students to get into Uludag University and exactly 83 other Government Universities in Turkey. We have done a test on the 21st March, 2019; and today we are doing another. The next one will up on 26th October this year. Eligibility is from Senior Secondary 2 (SS2) students up to PhD level.

On the tuition, Adekunle explained “The students will pay as low as 286 Euros per session. Those going in for Engineering and Natural Science Studies may also pay as low as N200, 000 per year. Masters and PhD students are expected to pay about 388 Euros per session. The advantage of this exam is that when they get to Turkey, they can get themselves involved in Erasmus Exchange Programme which has connections with Universities in Europe, America and Asia.”.He said.

The General Manager, Goodmus Learning Centre, Bankole Akinfolarin added that “ ULUYOS examination result is valid for two years and successful candidates would be given over 90 per cent scholarship for tuition to study in Turkey.

Prof. Mustafa Sertac Yilmaz from Uludag University, who was in Lagos to coordinate the examination in Nigeria, lots of opportunities are available for foreign students, as Uludag was one of the top 10 Universities in Turkey.

His words, “Foreign students who come to Turkey will surely have good education because Uludag is one of the top 10 Universities . And Bursa, where the University is located is a very big economic city with big private companies that are into automobile, textile etc. If the students do well and graduate; being that we have over 60,000 students, the companies will recruit the bright ones into their companies”.