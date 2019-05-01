Three illegal hospitals sealed in Enugu

…‘fake’ doctors, declared wanted

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- THREE illegal hospitals operating in different parts of Enugu state have been closed down by the state ministry of health.

The hospitals are: Chimamanda Hospital Umuadogwa, Umuida Enugu Ezike in Igboeze North Local Government Area of the state which was closed down for operating illegally, without any form of registration with the State Ministry of Health.

The other is Our Testimony hospital Ibagwa-Aka in Igboeze South Local government area; run by one Mr. Ibuchukwu Asogwa, a self-styled Homeopath who was not licensed to practice Homeopathic remedies in Nigeria since he was not registered with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

Asogwa was however alleged to have dabbled into Orthodox Medicine without qualification and posed danger to the unsuspecting public.

The third is Wellcare Newmerit clinics at Coal Camp Extension in Enugu metropolis, run by one Olabisi Philip Olukolade and Mrs. Chinonso Philips.

State chairman of Nigeria Medical Association, Dr. Ike Okwuesili who made the disclosures to newsmen,Wednesday said “Olabisi Philips is a quack who parades a forged medical degree certificate, a forged certificate of additional Registration and a forged certificate as a fellow of the West Africa College of Surgeon (Obstetrics and Gynecologists).

FG cautions intending Nigerian medical students to Ukraine on authenticity

“Both certificates have been declared not authentic by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and West African College of Surgeons. The culprit is currently on the run and the hospital sealed.”

Okwusili said the enforcement was executed by the state ministry of health with the security agencies, following NMA alert on the development, disclosing that the association’s anti-quackery Committee is currently indexing all private facilities in the state to avoid unwholesome practices.

“It is our wish that the continued collaboration with the State Ministry of Health will continue in the interest of the general public, while we call on the law enforcement agencies to double efforts in apprehending the perpetrators for prosecution for forgery and or criminal practices.

“It is sad that some individuals and groups have decided to peddle medical quackery in the state thereby negating the efforts of the State Government in ensuring sustainable health care delivery as the Governor has accented to the State Health Sector Reform Law in a bold move last year,” Okwesili said.