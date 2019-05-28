The pangs of insecurity, boosting agriculture in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

Since the return to democratic rule in 1999, successive governments have come and gone but agriculture, which remains the main stay of the state’s economy still needs attention.

Taraba which boasts of fertile land, still has many of these natural endowments lying bare in various parts of the state. While the current administration of Governor Darius Ishaku, who will be sworn-in for second term today has done so much to see if it could make farmers across the state millionaires, so much is still left to be done especially in youth mobilisation to farming.

The state which still depends largely on federal allocation, can change its fortune through farming, if youth mobilisation and empowerment are intensified to boost its Internally Generated Revenue, IGR.

Moreover, new methods should be employed to achieve a lasting solution to the mutual suspicion among various tribes, who rely solely on farming, for the desired results to be achieved. Also, the government must deploy proactive measures to tame recurring deadly clashes between farmers and herdsmen that have claimed hundreds of human lives since 2018.