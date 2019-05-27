The God of covenant – PART 1

Pastor J.K. Akinola (The Gospel Faith Mission International, GOFAMINT, Oluyole, Ibadan)

Special Treasure and Divine Acceptance.

God operates in His dealings with a man by Covenant (Psalm 50.5). When you enter into God’s covenant relationship, you become his special treasure, above all people (Exodus 19:5). Covenant principles are the only way to gain acceptance with God. Because of His Covenant with man, God is ready to fight anyone who touches His covenant people. This is what He explained in Exodus 19:4, that “ You have seen what I did to the Egyptians, and how I bore you on eagles wings and brought you to Myself ”. He actually fought with the Egyptians because of His Covenant with Israel.

Adamic Covenant and satan’s counter-attack

God has instituted Covenant from the beginning of creation in the Garden of Eden where He generously and benevolently told them to “.. be fruitful and multiply, fill the earth and subdue it, have dominion over……every living thing….”. (Gen 1:28). This will naturally spark jealousy in the devil who now saw man as God’s favourite after he was cast out of Heaven. “So what can I do now?”,Satan seems to ask himself. The only option before him is to spoil that covenant relationship God made with man. He saw where the key lies, God always gives His terms for anyone to remain in covenant with Him. God had given Adam and Eve the conditions in Gen 2:16-17, that is, they should not eat the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, because the day they eat it, they will die, meaning the Covenant stands cancelled on them. Through crafty and cunning devices of Satan, our forefather Adam fell out of Covenant relationship, and the man was driven out of God’s presence! “At last, I got them!”,Satan seems to have said. But God had His master plan untouched, as He would continue using Covenant principles to deal with the fallen man.

Noahic Covenant and satan’s confusion

God moved to Noah and made another covenant with him because he was the only one found righteous by God in his generation. The terms of the Noahic covenant in Gen 8:22 still made satan uncomfortable, as he waged war against Noah’s family, but God still has His master card, because He decided to pick one of the lineages of the children of Noah, that is, Abraham, a Shemite, to roll out The new agenda of His blessing for mankind! Isn’t this God wonderful?

Abrahamic Covenant and the New Principles

In Gen 12:1-3, God called out Abram from his family and pronounced blessings on him and his genealogy for obeying His voice. This is really a big confusion to the devil because God did not choose out Abram because he was found righteous like Noah. “ So, what is God up to?”Satan again seems to figure out. Since Abram had not yet got a child, Satan felt since the terms of covenant talked about his generation after him as to be the source of blessing the whole earth, he moved against Abram by hindering his wife, Sarah’s conception. Little did he know that this problem, which he engineered as a stumbling block, will become the stepping stone to his divine acceptance.

I prophesy to you right now, that that problem engineered by the devil against you will become the instrument of his downfall in Jesus Name.

