Sound Sultan, others honour Sir Shina Peters at Ariya Repete

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan has heaped praises on Afro-juju crooner, Sir Shina Peters, for the impact and longevity of his career which has spanned over 35 years in the music industry.

The ‘Area’ singer was part of the special guest discussants during the Ariya Repete Roundtable discussion held on Tuesday, May 21, in Lagos. Other members of the roundtable panel included Sir Shina Peters, Dr. Saheed Osupa, Yinka Davis, Nigerian Breweries Corporate Affairs Manager, Tayo Adelaja, Alhaji Sikiru Agboola, PMAN executive Tolu Obey, and Music producer ID Cabasa.

Discussing the topic ‘One Culture, One Voice, New Sound’, Sound Sultan and other members of the panel highlighted the ingenuity of Sir Peters who though sings in the Yoruba language was able to infuse the English language into his music, which ultimately helped his music cross over to the wider and diverse Nigerian audience.

Sir Shina Peters has released 19 albums over the course of his career. His ‘Ace “Afro-Juju Series 1’ album of 1989 went double platinum and the veteran musician is still a very active stage performer till date.

