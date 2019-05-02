SON DG harps on certified materials to avert building collapse

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has advised operators and other stakeholders in the building environment to ensure the use of certified materials for building and construction to avert collapse.

The Director-General (DG), the SON, Mr Osita Aboloma, gave the advice during a sensitisation workshop for Northeast on building collapse in Gombe on Thursday.

The DG, who was represented by Umar Yakubu, Gombe State Coordinator, SON, said the objectives of the workshop was to sensitise and remind stakeholders on their responsibilities and obligations with a view to having safe building environment.

He also advised them to do the right thing by complying with the stipulated standards, regulations and national building codes before during and after the construction of projects.

According to him, this will go a long way in curbing and reducing high rates of building collapses in the country.

He further advised the general public to report to SON, any suspected substandard materials used for building and construction as well as found in the markets.

In his remarks, Mr Chamberlain Nwaize, Lead Consultant, advised the participants to pay attention as the sensitisation was very serious towards saving lives and property.

According to him, building collapse in Nigeria has become a spiritual problem with all the engineers that it takes to build structures that will last for many years.

He advised the general public to engage the services of professionals and use of standard materials at all times for their structures to last.

VANGUARD