Semenya loses court challenge against IAAF testosterone rules

On 11:27 amIn News, Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday rejected Caster Semenya’s challenge against IAAF rules forcing her to lower her testosterone levels to compete with women, even as judges labelled the regulations “discriminatory.”

The three judge panel found that the rules targeting athletes with differences in sexual development (DSD) were “discriminatory” but that “such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF’s aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics.”

