Secure the lives of Nigerians, JNI urges FG

By Ben Agande

KKaduna—Jama’atu Nasril Islam, yesterday urged the Federal Government to rise up to its responsibility by securing the lives and property of Nigerians.

In a communiqué issued after the 2019 Central Council’s meeting and the annual Pre-Ramadan lecture as well as the Conference of the council in Kaduna, said interagency rivalry among security agencies was negatively impacting on the fight against insecurity in the country.

The communiqué which was signed by the conference ‘ Chairman, Prof. S. W. Junaidu and Khalid A. Aliyu, Waziri of Sokoto, who is also Secretary-General of the JNI further charged the government to brace up to the challenge of the menace of kidnappings, armed banditry, and other forms of social vices bedevilling the nation.

“In this regards, the use of technology and intelligence gathering should be improved upon by those concerned and Nigerians are implored to give credible information regarding those perpetrating the heinous acts, as they don’t come from the sky.

READ ALSO:

“The watchword should always remain synergy among those concerned. Efforts should continuously be made to secure the release of all those in the hands of ransom-seeking beasts,” it said.

According to the Communique’, the government of the North were not doing enough about the issue of Almajiri in the north.

The group called on the various governments in the region to involve the Emirs in the proper management of schools being attended by the Almajiris.

This, the body said, was because the “government initiative on the Almajiri schools needs to be strengthened. In this regard, and in consideration of the effective structures maintained by the Muslim traditional institutions which are the custodians of Islam in Nigeria, the Council calls on the government to involve the Emirs in the proper management of the schools.”

It said government at all levels should intensify fight against all forms of drug and substance abuse, noting that “Muslim scholars, parents as well as the traditional institutions are also called upon to re-dedicate themselves to fight drug abuse in whatever forms; spiritually, materially and morally.”