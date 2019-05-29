SEC commences verification of Dantata coy

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has concluded plans to commence verification for Nigerians that invested monies in Dantata Success and Profitable Company, Kano.

Mrs Efe Ebelo, SEC’s Head of Media, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ebelo said the exercise was part of SEC’s measures to refund the investors their monies.

“The verification will take place from Friday, May 31, to Sunday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily to ascertain the level of their commitment to the company.

“The Commission wishes to inform and reassure investors in Dantata Success and Profitable Company that it is finalising plans for the repayment of investors’ funds.

“This will be done from assets that have been recovered so far from the company.

“And the investors are required to go along with the original receipt of their payment or bank teller for deposit into the company’s account and their bank account number.

“They are also required to present a valid means of identification which may include a voters card, National Driving License, National Identity Card, international Passport and the like,” she said.

Ebelo restated the commission’s warning to members of the public to exercise utmost caution before subscribing to investment schemes.

“Investors should verify the registration status of any company or individual and the investment products they are offering before entering into any transaction with them.

“Information about entities registered by SEC to provide investment services can be found on the Commissions website www.sec.gov.ng or at any of the Commission’s offices,” ebelo added.

The SEC pursuant to its powers under section 13(w) of the Investments and Securities Act 2007, on February 6, sealed the business premises of Dantata Success and Profitable Company (DSPC).

The company had been involved in unlawful solicitation of funds from members of the public with a promise of inexplicable high returns to investors.