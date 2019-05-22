Save us from land grabbers, Rivers community begs Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor

The people of Rumuokurusi community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, have pleaded with the governor of the state, Mr Nyesom Wike, to save them from land grabbers.

The community also urged the state government to treat anyone arrested for the offence as a criminal, adding that land thieves invade the area with guns.

The people of the community, who made the call in Port Harcourt yesterday, noted that land grabbers from a neighbouring community in Igbo Etche, Etche LGA, have encroached on their ancestral homes, adding their property.

Speaking, the paramount ruler of Omuwokerebe, Eze Standford Achor, noted that the land grabbers use assorted rifles to chase owners of the land from their property.

Achor regretted that all efforts made to scare away the persons involved had proved abortive, adding that they (land grabbers) have also flouted court order which barred people from entering the land.

He said: “As it stands, land grabbers have finished our land. They sell the land every day. This thing started in 2016. There was a time they stopped, but now they have started again. They have sold over 200 hectares of land.

“There is the order of the court that barred people of Igbo Etche and Rumuokurusi from entering the land, but when you go there, you see boys with guns selling the same land.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of Rumuokurusi Town Council, Kingsley Ejekwu, has called on Governor Wike to wade into the situation to ensure that the activities of land grabbers were put to stop.

He said: “We are calling on the governor to come to our aid. The boys are fast entering our ancestral homes. We don’t want to be evicted from our homes and we don’t want to carry guns to face them because if we do, that part of the state will become ungovernable.”