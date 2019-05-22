Saraki, Obi, Secondus, PDP governors, others meet in Abuja

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi are currently in a meeting with governors elected on the platform of the party in Abuja.

The meeting which is holding at the Gombe State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Vanguard gathered, is expected to deliberate on key issues, particularly the election of a new chairman for the PDP Governor’ Forum.

Also on the card according to well-informed sources, is the party’s Presidential election petition pending before the tribunal.

Governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Dankwambo, who currently chairs the forum will be stepping down next week, following the expiration of his tenure, thus paving way for the emergence of a new chairman.

Present at the meeting are the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Governors Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Samuel Ortom (Venue), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state respectively.