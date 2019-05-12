Saraki decries seizure of his houses in Ikoyi by EFCC

The Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki has decried the seizure of residential houses in highbrow Ikoyi, Lagos by by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The houses allegedly owned by Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki were recently reported to have been sealed off by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Saraki’s special adviser Yusuph Olaniyonu, in a statement said: “Our attention has been drawn to the fact that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has marked certain property belonging to Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, obviously under the claim that they are subject of investigation.

“The action of the EFCC only reinforced our earlier stated position that their current investigation is mischievous, contrary to the tenets of the rule of law and only aimed at settling scores. This position is founded on the fact that these same buildings were the subject of earlier investigations by the EFCC as well as the case initiated by the Federal Government at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

“Also, the case went all the way to the highest court in our country, the Supreme Court of Nigeria. In that case, Saraki was discharged and acquitted because the courts believe the government has no case.”

Last week the Senate President told the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to stop witch-hunt against him, saying the EFCC’s moves to investigate him ‘is a mere witch-hunt exercise, aimed at settling scores, laced with malicious and partisan motives.’