Sanwo-Olu unveils first three months strategic plans

By Olasunkanmi Akoni



LAGOS—Barely six days to the handing-over of administration to another, Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Thursday, rolled out his strategic plans to be embarked upon by his administration in the first three months of assumption.

Sanwo-Olu, however, said that he was yet to receive full details on both completed and on-going projects to be inherited from out- going administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The governor-elect, who is billed to take over the rein of power from Ambode next week Wednesday, at a ceremony taking place at Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, made the remarks at an interactive session with media at Ikoyi, Lagos Island.

“We will be a listening government. In the next 90 days we are hoping to have a working government. That means, all the cabinet and major appointments that we need to have we will have them running quickly. We will engage real professionals to be working in the cabinet. We will not be lacking in ideas and Lagosians will be happy with our cabinet and we are expecting a Lagosian to be our speaker at the House of Assembly to see reason with us. It is not political but a need and a point of requirement of a place where all of us believe that its a home to all of us and the number speaks it and a value man will see it and do it well, it helps all of us as Nigerians in general and Lagosians in particular.

“We should begin to see huge solutions in our traffic management scheme that will include those we would have solved and others we will still be practically working on.

“In the first three months we would have rolled out loads of waste management bags where people will see as sorting will start from individual households kitchen so that when you bring them out, with a work in progress with Public Sector Participants, PSPs, and we would have made some capital expenses in terms of procurement of wheel compactor trucks among others. That will take awhile for it to come fully alive.

Apapa solution

“Also, the solution on Apapa gridlock will be given priority and believing that we would have solved it. But sustenance will be the issue, if we are not careful. That you will not see them coming in and out but on a sustainable basis, it will cost us some money to put onboard. These are things we hope to achieve.

“We will also be working around the civil service because we understand that we need professionals in the civil service to work with. So in terms of capacity, skill gaps, we will quickly identify for improvement by developing right people.

“In other areas around health, we would have rolled out a more detail plans as in to what we need to do to ensure that our health, education is improved as a strategy would have been clearly cast out as a road map to what we need to do. On the health side, we will have collaboration with the private sector to ensure health is accessible. Affordability of it might still be a challenge but accessibility is what we will do quickly.

“”I will give the taskforce and the committee full support on enforcement.