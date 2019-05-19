Sanwo-Olu promises technology driven economy

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised to deploy technology to run the state’s economy as a major driver of government activities when he assumes office.

Sanwo-Olu made the remarks, weekend, at the launch of the Microsoft’s $100m Africa Development Centre, ADC, in Lagos.

The governor-elect said he was passionate about how technology would help his team build a 21st Century economy and ensure an enabling environment for local and international partnerships.

He recalled how his campaign team jumped on the opportunity to provide free Wi Fi to identified locations in Lagos, including shopping malls and higher institutions, and how the free service has been well-utilised by the beneficiary communities.



The governor-elect commended the Microsoft group for considering sitting of the centre in the state, which is technology hub in sub-Saharan Africa.

Sanwo-Olu promised the tech giant that his administration would partner others to bring about effective realisation of his technology-driven agenda.

Meanwhile, Microsoft plans to invest $100 million by opening its first ADC with sites in Nigeria and Kenya over the next five years. The ADC would serve as a premier centre of engineering for Microsoft, where world-class African talents can create solutions for local and global impact. Executive sponsor of the ADC and Vice President at Microsoft, Phil Spencer, explained that the centre, which is its seventh globally, is recruiting world-class African engineering talents to develop innovative solutions that span the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge.

The Software giant said the ADC would empower partners and customers, as they use Microsoft solutions in fields important to the continent like FinTech, AgriTech and OffGrid energy.

Spencer, said the ADC would be unlike any other existing investment on the continent.

Technical fellow at Microsoft and the lead in establishing the first engineering team in Lagos, Alex Kipman, said the firm has started work in Nigeria ‘‘and I am very much looking forward to the kind of innovation that will come from the ADC. I am looking to learn, understand, and work hard so that we can grow together organically,” he stated.