Sanwo-Olu appoints former HOS, Folashade Jaji as SSG

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed the former Head of Service in the state, Mrs. Folashade Jaji as the new Secretary to the State Government, SSG.

Sanwo-Olu announced the appointment in a statement, Thursday, signed by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

By this appointment, Jaji became the 18th, SSG, succeeding the immediate past SSG, Tunji Bello.

Jaji is a Chemist, civil servant. She was formerly the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pensions before she was appointed by immediate past Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s as HOS.

She joined the Lagos State Civil Service on October 27, 1980 at the state Judicial Service Commission before she was deployed to the state Governor’s Office, Department of Political Affairs where she served for two years, between 1980 and 1982, the same year she got a transfer to the state civil service commission where she spent another 2 years before she returned to the Military Governor’s Office at the Department of Programs and Budget where she spent seven years, between 1985 and 1992.

On November 2008, she was appointed Permanent Secretary, Teachers’ Establishment and Pensions Office, a position she held for 4 years.

On March 1, 2011 she became the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pensions. On February 17, 2015, she was appointed as Lagos State Head of Service to succeed Josephine Oluseyi Williams, who was the 17th Head of Service of the State Public Service.