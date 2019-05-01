Robbers invade journalist’s resident in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

SOME persons suspected to be armed robbers yesterday invaded the resident of Ebonyi State Correspondent of Nigeria Tribune Newspaper and carted away properties worth thousands of Naira.

The hoodlums, according to the victim Mrs Grace Egbo, made away with new Hp brand laptop, charger, laptop bag, and other belongings.

ALSO READ: Devil in the details

“I complained to the Ebonyi State police command and they assured me that the perpetrators will be brought to book”.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations officers, PPRO DSP Loveth Odah, said the police has swung into action and promised to ensure that the stolen properties are recovered without further delay.

Vanguard