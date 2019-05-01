Relocate to battle field, Yari tells Security Agents

By Nasir Muhammad, Gusau

Gusau- Governor Abdul’aziz Yari Abubakar, of Zamfara state has pleaded with security agents to relocate to areas where criminals are giving the state and its people sleepless night and do battle with them.

Governor Yari made the plea at a press briefing shortly after holding a meeting with stakeholders on the issue of security in the state.

Yari expressed concern over the attitude of some security agents for living in towns instead of villages where the armed bandits are having a filled day.

The governor assured the security operatives that the state government was ready to assist them with adequate logistics and accommodation to assist them routing out criminals from the hot spots.

READ ALSO: Borno Govt. confirms 3 killed in Boko Haram attack on Shettima’s convoy

The governor lamented that the absence of security agents in the remote parts of the state had emboldened bandits to attack and loot with impunity without any response from any quarters.

Yari welcomed the ban on mining activities in the state, saying that the state does not derive a penny from the activities of illegal miners.

The governor expressed optimism that the measure would curtail the rising security challenges in the state and bring about sanity.

He also assured that his administration will continue to assist the Federal Government towards bringing lasting peace in the state.

VANGUARD