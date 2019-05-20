Relief for stuffy nose

By Sola Ogundipe

A stuffy nose from allergies or a cold is quite a common occurrence. Whether it is caused by cold or a bacterial infection, there are simple ways to relieve it.

Try a saline nose spray for nasal irrigation. Use a plain saline spray that will ease the swelling and help break up the mucus that’s clogging your nose.

Spray a little salt water (saline) solution into one nostril. As it flows through your nasal cavity into the other nostril, it washes out mucus and allergens. Don’t tilt your head back. Gently blow your nose to clear out the remaining solution. Repeat the procedure with your other nostril.

You can use a humidifier because stuffy sinuses respond well to moist air. Using a humidifier, especially when you sleep at night, will help keep your sinuses open and relieve the pressure. You can also try sitting in a steamy bathroom after a hot shower or inhaling the steam from a pan of hot (not boiling) water for faster relief.

Add some drops of Eucalyptus oil in the water for faster relief.

Alternatively, apply a warm compress to your nostrils. A warm, wet wash cloth across your forehead, eyes, and cheeks will ease swelling and throbbing .

An effective decongestant nose spray will also provide relief, especially early in a cold. You can get decongestants as nasal spray, liquid, or pill. If you use a decongestant nasal spray, don’t use it for more than three days. Take an effective over-the-counter pain reliever. If you have nasal congestion from a cold that isn’t better after 10 days, consult your doctor.