[Ramadan Talk] Ramadan: Towards self transformation

Islam extends beyond the realm of prayer and fasting. Allah says in Quran 2:177 – “It is not righteousness that ye turn your faces towards east or west; but it is righteousness to believe in Allah and the Last Day, and the Angels, and the Book, and the Messengers; to spend of your substance, out of love for Him, for your kin, for orphans, for the needy, for the wayfarer, for those who ask, and for the ransom of slaves; to be steadfast in prayer, and practice regular charity; to fulfil the contracts which ye have made; and to be firm and patient, in pain (or suffering) and adversity, and throughout all periods of panic. Such are the people of truth, the Allah-fearing.”

Unfortunately, for many devout Muslims, the broader definition of good deeds is often lost. They think of good deed in terms of humility and respect. Yes! Many Muslims are quite steadfast in their prayers, very diligent and painstaking in fasting, but they tend to disregard other moral etiquette as explained in both Quran and Hadith of making people smile and laugh.

We rarely put into practice what we learn from the Quran and Hadiths. This is, of course, another opportunity to remind us of our moral duties to others. So, we need to broaden our horizons on the issue of moral duty.

Abstinence from food and drink for one month alone may not guarantee us the whole blessings and reward except we trasnform ourselves and others.

Re-assess yourself and see what habit you need to change. What you were not able to do in the first stanza of the Ramadan and how you can achieve them in the remaining part of the month.

Re-dedicate yourself to change and improve in all aspect of Ibadah and relationship to Allah and humanity. Endeavour to break through old habits. Ramadan should be able to shift us into high gear for increasing our obedience to Allah and seeking His pleasure.

Let us use this golden opportunity to change bad habit, shed away what is impure to goodness and get transformed into a new being. This way, we can be able to say as human beings that we have benefited from the month of Ramadan.

