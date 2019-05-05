Raise your Confidence

By Janet Adetu

Life waits for no one they say, It is simply a case of braise yourself, be bold and take that giant step to where you are aiming to be. Yes, if you remain where you are, nothing will change, everything will stay constant. It is time in the midst of these challenging times to step up your game.

Easier said than done I hear you say, nevertheless I would say just do it! Needless to say, there will always be that hurdle that needs to be jumped, crossed or scaled before you can reach the level of starting the journey of stepping up your game.

This big hurdle you may find is more intangible than tangible, and it starts with you all in the mind, I mean it is all about having, building or nurturing your Confidence. The readymade recipe that we all need to face if we are to step up our game.;

‘Confidence’ that huge belief in yourself and your ability, the big difference between success and failure. Is it automatic for some and completely absent for others?

The answer is both ‘Yes’ and ‘No’, even the most confident go through bouts of fear and anxiety, all depending on the circumstance. Confidence is not a given it must be worked on all the time, once again a state of the mind. If we have to put a little definition in place for the sake of clarity, confidence is the true belief in yourself and your ability. At times, confidence may be impacted by your upbringing, past experience, bullying, trauma, social media impact and many more. You dampen your confidence when you begin to look down on yourself and your abilities, you make excuses for your weaknesses, preferring another person’s lifestyle, success rate and life’s circumstances.

Since we are talking about ‘YOU’ stepping up your game, making the most of all situations, thinking out of the box and moving to the next level I realize that confidence has different meanings and purposes to everybody, It can be real, pretence or unjustified, It is exhibited genuinely when you have no choice but to show that you are on top of what they are doing. You pull yourself together and do your best. It is considered pretending when clearly you are putting up appearances, to simply get the feeling of belonging, at times it may be exaggerated. It is unjustified when you all you want is to be noticed loud and clear, drawing undue attention towards yourself.

What does confidence mean to you?

Positioning Your Confidence

Confidence is free for all who desire it, built overtime Everyone can develop confidence in themselves. It is built over time. Confidence is exhibited in varying degrees depending on the circumstances. You may talk confidently on the phone but be challenged talking face to face with a group of people. Confidence is not about bragging or boasting, it should be real and justified. Never hide behind confidence, we can see right through you. Feel free to be nervous initially, but once settled confidence will set in.

Applying Your Confidence

Appearance

Stepping out with confidence is first seen in your overall appearance. Many people are still challenged by the image they leave in the mind of those that meet them. Though, beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, it goes beyond just the clothes. You are as attractive as you care to accept you for who you are.

Your choice of clothing, colour coordination are important but more so how you carry yourself, posture, presence and polish. How do you look in pictures? Will someone want to meet you if they saw you picture anonymously? Does your appearance put others off?

It is time to discover your own style, the one that makes you feel comfortable. You know your image weaknesses begin to work on them now. If you need assistance seek professional advice or hire an image consultant.

Interpersonal Skills

So many people cringe when they meet strangers for the first time. It could be for the fear of the lack of trust that comes to speaking with those you are unfamiliar with. Nevertheless it is in your best interest to leave a good impression behind for when you eventually het to know that person where necessary. It is simple smile more often, greet always, shake hands if the occasion warrants and if you must kick off small talk.

Drop all forms of shyness and up your game by stepping out of your comfort zone. Attend more networking gatherings, build your relationships and begin to grow your net worth.

Spoken Voice

Your confidence is in what we hear you say, whether the audience is two or twenty people or a crowd, as the saying goes – ‘practice makes perfect’. Your voice is one of your most important power points. You can make or break a relationship or potential acquaintance based on your virtual image, that being your voice. It is time to be familiar with your own voice, listen to it more. Start with a recording or standing in front of a mirror. Assess yourself and get others to assess you too. Discover the fluency of your voice, your current diction, your tone, volume, speed and pace of your voice to understand “you” better. What do you think of you?

Your Business Your Career

You are the first and only main ambassador of ‘YOU’, your dreams and your visions or what you do. People will dampen your spirit and almost ridicule you, your thoughts and your ideas. Take the experiences as a plus in life. Your confidence level will grow from all your past mistakes. Whether you need to speak to that person you never dreamt you could, go to places that seem impossible, meet those that appear untouchable, you are the only one can take your business or career the next level. Jump right into that next new idea, inspire yourself to be inspired and Step Up Your Game.

Goodluck.