Preparing for hope for the barren

By Muoka Lazarus

If there is any time revival is needed in the world it is now when the devil knowing that it has but a short time has released his fangs against the wheel of prog-ress of mankind thereby causing various barren-ness ranging from barren-ness of the womb, know-ledge, wisdom, intellect, righteous attitude and etc.

Of course barrenness is not only an affliction of the poor, it could also be found in the home of the riches, aristocrats, intellectuals and intelligentsia. The menace of barrenness has caused among other thin-gs the separation of many husbands and wives, dest-ruction of families and cultural values. As a re-sult the impact of revival is urgently needed to curb the threat of barrenness in our society as a proof that God abhors barrenness.

We must recall that God’s injunction to man-kind at creation is to go, multiply and replenish the earth.

Genesis 1: 28 says: “And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruit-ful, and multiply, and re-plenish the earth, and sub-due it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth”

From the above Script-ure we could peep into the mind of God and see His love for mankind. It is the desire of God that man should be fruitful thus He issued a decree to that effect. This order to be fruitful and multiply was re-established as a coven-ant at the time of Noah. As at that time the whole race of mankind, except Noah and his family, died in that swooped incident, before God remembered Noah, and return mercy to mankind.

Genesis 9:1 states this, “And God blessed Noah and his sons, and said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth”

When God remembered the covenant of fruitful-ness and multiplication He made to mankind, the an-ger of which He used to destroy the world was prevailed upon by His enduring mercy. You can see that because of love the same hand that broug-ht the desolation, brought the deli-verance upon mankind and the promise of fruit-fulness was reen-acted. I don’t know the kind of barrenness that you have been afflicted with neither do I know how many years you have been in that gory experience but what I know is that your time of deliverance has come.

The hope for the barren, the Hope of the hopeless, God who makes impossi-bility to become possible is coming to do again what He knows best. Come this weekend, barrenness shall not have a room in your life again. Beloved, God has remembered His people and has decided to expun-ge all facets of barrenness in their lives and make them again fruitful throu-gh the special Holy Ghost inspired program titled, Hope for the Barren.

God is set to make all the barren laugh again reg-ardless of who is behind their predicament. The design of our Lord Jesus in coming to die for us is to give us life more abund-antly which included ma-king the barren be fruit-ful. So avail yourself ano-ther opportunity to be fruitful in life. Assuredly, all the barren shall gain hope again in Jesus name.