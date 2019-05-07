Police charge Adeleke with certificate forgery

The police in Abuja have charged Senator Ademola Adeleke with certificate forgery.He was charged this morning at an Abuja magistrates’ court.

Adeleke is also the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, in the election held last September.

An election tribunal validated his election in a split ruling in March. An Appeal court will shortly pronounce its verdict on who was the real winner between him and Governor Gboyega Oyetola, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The allegation of certificate forgery had dogged the senator in the run-up to the election in the state, leading to his arrest before the poll.

President Muhammadu Buhari waded into the case and ordered the police to release him.

Recently, Justice Othman Musa of the FCT High Court declared the Secondary School Certificate presented by Adeleke to INEC as fake.

A suit is pending in the high court seeking the declaration of his senatorial seat vacant.

Adeleke has appealed the judgment.