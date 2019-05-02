Police arrest Australian for packaging meth to wrong address

A man has been arrested after 20 kilogrammes of the drug methylamphetamine was delivered via mail to a wrong address, Police said on Thursday.

The parcel, worth an estimated $7 million, was sent to an elderly couple, who were shocked when they opened the delivery on Wednesday in Werribee, a south-western suburb of Melbourne.

Victoria Police said they were called after the couple discovered the package contained bags of white powder, which officers later identified as methylamphetamine, also known as meth or ice.

Detectives raided a property 60 kilometres away in Bundoora, a northern suburb of Melbourne and allegedly found another 20 kilogrammes of the drug.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene and later charged with importing a marketable quantity of a border controlled drug.

He was due to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.