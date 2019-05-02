Please promise me our relationship will never change, Tiwa Savage begs Don Jazzy

Leading Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage and talented Afro-pop singer, has asked the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mavin Records, Micheal Collins, popularly known as Don Jazzy, to promise her that their relationship will never change after he sent her his farewell message as she exited the group.

Tiwa Savage who has signed a new record deal with Universal Music Group, UMG, the world leader in music-based entertainment made this known after announcing that she would be leaving Mavin Records for good.

She wrote, “When I got pregnant I was nervous to tell you so I decided to tell you at the airport when we were travelling for a show. I figured you couldn’t really say much in a public place but then you told me you already knew and had already been thinking of a plan to keep my brand going while I took some time out. I was shocked because you weren’t phased by the news, you had already started making plans.

“I recorded the RED album while I was heavy and I would fall asleep during sessions and you and the whole team would crash in the studio right there with me till I woke up again and was ready to finish recording.

“There was nothing you would hear about me that ever made you mad, no outfit was too crazy, no headline was too controversial for you to handle no crazy outburst no nothing. If I said today wasn’t emotional for me I would be LYING.

“Please promise me that our relationship will never change. I only want to make you proud of me. Not every super hero has an S on their chest. You are my superhero DON DORO BUCCI.

“7 years, 7 the number of perfection. I LOVE YOU ALWAYS AND FOREVER. Mavin 4life”

Don Jazzy, had sent his farewell message to singer, Tiwa Savage on Thursday on his Instagram account to post saying “Thank you for an amazing seven years”

“Our darling Tiwatope. We at Mavin would like to say a very big thank you for being such an inspiration to all of us, a friend, a sister.

“It’s been an epic journey with you and we are very proud of what we have achieved together.

“As you start this new chapter in your life we want you to know that we are solidly behind you and can’t wait for the world to see what we have always believed you can be.

“Your jersey as the `First Lady of Mavin’ will forever be yours as we do not intend to fill that position with anyone else.

“We love you from the bottom of heart and pray GOD’s blessings continue to follow you. Amennnn.”

Her deal with UMG makes her the first Nigerian female act to be signed to the label.

In 2018, she made history by being the first female to be awarded Best African Act at the MTV European Music Awards.

That same year, she became the first African female act to sell out London’s Indig02.

In December 2018, she was picked by Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin to perform alongside Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and Jay Z live at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg to a 70,000 audience in celebration of the centenary of Nelson Mandela’s birth.