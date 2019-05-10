Photos: President Muhammadu Buhari bags APC award On May 10, 20193:23 pmIn Newsby adekunleComments From left, Chairman Progressive Governors’ Forum, Owelle Rochas Okorocha; Publisher, Leadership Newspapers, Mr. Nda Isaiah and Former Plateau State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Pauline Tallen discussing after the presentation of awards to long serving founding members of the Progressive Governors Forum at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 10/05/2019 Cross section of Ministers with the audience Former Kano State Governor, Senator Kabiru Gaya; Former Katsina State Governor, Lt. Gen. Lawrence Onoja; Former Chairman Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Andy Uba; Former Edo DState Governor, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor and Former Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime President Muhammadu Buhari receiving an award from the Chairman Progressive Governors’ Forum, Owelle Rochas Okorocha (6r) while from the left, Governor Tanko Almakura of Nassarawa State; Governor Yahya Belo of Kogi State; Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State ‘Goverbnor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State during the Presentation of awards to Long serving founding members of the Progressive Governors Forum at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 10/05/2019 President Muhammadu Buhari flanked by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (3l) and the Chairman Progressive Governors’Forum, Owelle Rochas Okorochawhile other awardees joined in a photograph during the Presentation of awards Chairman Nigerians In Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu; Former Chairman NDDC Board, Senator Ndoma Egba and Senator -Elect, Owan Federal Constituency, Prof. Julius Ihionvbere Senator-Elect, Owan Federal Constituency, Prof. Julius Ihionvbere; Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika; the SGF, Boss Mustapher and Governor Godwin Obaseki discussing after the Presentation of awards Related