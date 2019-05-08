A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Photos: Passengers at the newly built Oshodi Transport Interchange
Since the commissioning of the Bus Reform Initiative by President Muhammadu Buhari and the official launch of the 820 high and medium capacity buses on May 1, 2019 with free bus rides, Lagosians have continued to utilise the buses to commute to their various destination on a daily basis as can be seen in the pictures below…