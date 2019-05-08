Breaking News
Photos: Passengers at the newly built Oshodi Transport Interchange

Since the commissioning of the Bus Reform Initiative by President Muhammadu Buhari and the official launch of the 820 high and medium capacity buses on May 1, 2019 with free bus rides, Lagosians have continued to utilise the buses to commute to their various destination on a daily basis as can be seen in the pictures below…

Passengers waiting to board at the newly built Oshodi Transport Interchange on Monday afternoon, May 6, 2019
Passengers on board the newly unveiled high capacity bus from the Oshodi Transport Interchange on Monday afternoon, May 6, 2019
Passengers boarding at the newly built Oshodi Transport Interchange on Monday afternoon, May 6, 2019
