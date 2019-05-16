Breaking News
[PHOTOS] Lagos-Badagry Expressway: Many trapped as heavy downpour, failed road result in lockdown

On 5:32 pm

Many commuters are currently finding it difficult passing through the Lagos-Badagry expressway as a result of Wednesday night’s heavy downpour coupled with a failed portion of the road.

See photos below:


