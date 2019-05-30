Breaking News
Photos: Gov. Sanwo-Olu visits Apapa

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday assured residents in the Apapa area of the state that plans were on the way to find a lasting solution to the gridlock in the area.

Sanwo-Olu, while on an inspection tour of traffic situation in Apapa, said that the traffic problem in the area and its environs was multi-faceted.

He said it required joint efforts by the State government, their federal counterpart and stakeholders to find a lasting solution.

