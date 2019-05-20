Photos: Flooded Lagos after Monday’s downpour

The rain storm in Lagos on Monday resulted in many residents and motorists counting their losses as it caused traffic gridlock and wreaked havoc in many areas, damaging communication masts, electric poles and other infrastructure.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
The rain storm in Lagos on Monday resulted in many residents and motorists counting their losses as it caused traffic gridlock and wreaked havoc in many areas, damaging communication masts, electric poles and other infrastructure.