Photos: Flooded Lagos after Monday’s downpour

The rain storm in Lagos on Monday resulted in many residents and motorists counting their losses as it caused traffic gridlock and wreaked havoc in many areas, damaging communication masts, electric poles and other infrastructure.

Flood at Ile Epo Oke odo Market along Iyana Ipaja Lagos Abeokuta Express road as a result of early morning downpour in Lagos Monday.Photo; Joe Akintola;Photo Editor
Flood at Ile Epo Oke odo Market along Iyana Ipaja Lagos Abeokuta Express road as a result of early morning downpour in Lagos Monday. Photo;Joe Akintola;Photo Editor
Flood at Ile Epo Oke odo Market along Iyana Ipaja Lagos Abeokuta Express road as a result of early morning downpour in Lagos yesterday.Photo;Joe Akintola;Photo Editor
Flood at ogba Ijaiye Road Lagos after heavy downpour in Lagos Monday.Photo;Akeem Salau
Flood at ogba Ijaiye Road Lagos after heavy downpour in Lagos Monday.Photo;Akeem Salau
Flood at ogba Ijaiye Road Lagos after heavy downpour in Lagos Monday. Photo; Akeem Salau
Flood at Bank road Ikoyi Lagos after heavy downpour in Lagos Monday. Photo;Akeem Salau

