Breaking News
Translate

Photos: Buhari meets Ecobank management

On 2:03 pmIn News, Photosby Comments

President Muhammadu Buhari  on Tuesday meet with Ecobank management.

Among those at the meeting include Group Chairman, Ecobank International, Mr. Emmanuel Ikhazobor,  Non Executive Director Ecobank, Mr. Tei Mante, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Non Executive Director, Ecobank, Mr. Bashir Maman Ifo, Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and others at the State House
President Muhammadu Buhari receiving a souvenir from the Group Chairman, Ecobank International, Mr. Emmanuel Ikhazobor while the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari (4r); Non Executive Director Ecobank, Mr. Tei Mante (4l); the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele (2r); Non Executive Director, Ecobank, Mr. Bashir Maman Ifo (l); Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (3r) and others looked on during an audience the President granted a delegation of the Pan African Bank at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
President Muhammadu Buhari welcoming the MD Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan while the Group Chairman, Ecobank International, Mr. Emmanuel Ikhazobor (2r) and Non Executive Director Ecobank, Mr. Tei Mante looked on during an audience the President granted a delegation of the Pan African Bank at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 28/05/2019
President Muhammadu Buhari flanked by the Group Chairman, Ecobank International, Mr. Emmanuel Ikhazobor and the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari (6r) while the Non Executive Director Ecobank, Mr. Tei Mante (5l); the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele (4r); None Executive Director, Ecobank, Mr. Bashir Maman Iffo (2l); Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (5r); Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan and others looked on during an audience the President the President granted a delegation of the Pan African Bank at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.