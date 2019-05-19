Breaking News
Photos: Benin Kingdom invokes age-long traditional practice to cleanse the land of robbery, cultism, kidnapping

Disturbed by the upsurge in cases of violent killings occasioned by armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping, sacrilegious acts and the seeming inability of security agencies to stem the tide, the Benin Kingdom, here, weekend invoked age-long traditional practice to cleanse the land and appease the gods for any infractions that may be responsible for such acts.

 

