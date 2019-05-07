Osun Assembly PDP Forum condemns arrest of Senator Adeleke

….Hails Nigerian Judiciary for granting Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke bail

The forum of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Osun State House of Assembly Candidates has condemned in strong terms the acts of the police over the arrest of Osun State PDP Governorship Candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

In a statement issued and signed by its spokesman, Mr Faruq Olanrewaju Abbas, Candidate for Ejigbo State Constituency on Tuesday, he said it was wrong for the police to allow itself to be used by some unscrupulous elements in the political arena to hound and harass Senator Adeleke over a matter, which two superior courts of record and the election petition tribunal had already made a pronouncement on.

The forum hailed the Nigerian Judiciary for granting Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke bail today at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Magistrate court in a case of testimonial and certificate forgery “a repetition of various court actions some of which have been concluded while others are still ongoing at various other higher courts.”

“Senator Adeleke is being harassed because of his victory against the APC, as the election tribunal declared him the winner of Osun State Governorship election,” Faruq said.

Faruq advised the APC and those behind the Senator’s ordeal to await the decision of the Federal High Court on the pending criminal trial, as against seeking to use the machinery of the State and the Nigeria Police Force to intimidate and harass Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke. He added that the APC had the opportunity of establishing that the Senator was not qualified to contest for the position of Governor at the election petition tribunal, but it was unable to establish this laughable claim at the tribunal.

The forum also called on the Inspector General of Police and President Muhammadu Buhari to rein on members of the police force so as to avoid a situation where the polity would be unduly overheated, as the continued harassment of Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke is capable of leading to a breakdown of law and order in Osun State.

The forum called on Osun Citizens and PDP members to remain calm in the face of this unwarranted provocation and to continue to pray for the safety of Senator Adeleke.

